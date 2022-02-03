WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.00555054 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

