WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 55,930 shares.The stock last traded at $85.72 and had previously closed at $86.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

