WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 55,930 shares.The stock last traded at $85.72 and had previously closed at $86.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

