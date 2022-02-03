Wolfe Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.56.

NYSE SPOT traded down $26.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

