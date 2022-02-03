Woodward, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

