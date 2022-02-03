Woodward, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.