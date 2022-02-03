Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Workday worth $95,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,698.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.72. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

