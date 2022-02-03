WorkQuest Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $345,450.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $330,877.19 and approximately $345,450.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00112530 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,662,995 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

