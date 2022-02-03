World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $34,677.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

