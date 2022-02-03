Wownero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,505.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $9,505.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

