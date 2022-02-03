Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 21.1%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND)’s share price fell 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 141,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 182,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

