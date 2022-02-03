XDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, XDNA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDNA has a market capitalization of $3,292.27 and approximately $37.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

