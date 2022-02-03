Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.