Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Sells $124,279.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

