XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $211.08 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 284,758,456 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.