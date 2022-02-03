XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $217,388.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00136690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

