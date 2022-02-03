Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

YMAB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 29,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,494. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

