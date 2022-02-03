Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

