Ycash One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,973.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $26,973.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00269725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00080720 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00103750 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,093,775 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

