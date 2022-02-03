Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yelp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.