YFValue Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YFValue

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

