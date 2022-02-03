Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $314,975.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

