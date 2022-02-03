Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Lessened by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 6.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 7,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

