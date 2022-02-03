YUMMY Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $211,981.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.