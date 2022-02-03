YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Up 5.6% This Week

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $46,482.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

