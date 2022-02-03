Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 16,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,661. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

