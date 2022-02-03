Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 89,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

