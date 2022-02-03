Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LAWS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

