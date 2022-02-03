Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

