Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 53,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $334.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

