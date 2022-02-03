Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 710,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

