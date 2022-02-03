Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.