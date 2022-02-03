Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

