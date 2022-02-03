Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.21). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 70,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,105. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

