Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 609,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

