Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 429,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

