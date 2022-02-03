Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $367.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Frontline by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

