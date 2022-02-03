Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,315. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

