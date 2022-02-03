Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

