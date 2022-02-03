Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 1,240,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

