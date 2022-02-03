Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $768.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

DCI opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

