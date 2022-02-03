Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

