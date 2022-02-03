Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. Kforce reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at $9,786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 993.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

