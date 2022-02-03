Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.