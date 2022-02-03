Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.45). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 946,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,710. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $187.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

