ZB Token (ZB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $457,790.00

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $80.53 million and $457,790.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00113092 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

