ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $5,446.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $806,940.26 and $5,446.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00267554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00080185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00102710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001856 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

