Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,890.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $344,073.28 and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,133,623,198 coins and its circulating supply is 931,667,263 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

