Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZBRA stock opened at $517.01 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $401.78 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.37. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

