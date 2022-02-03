Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00269788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00081144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00103866 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

