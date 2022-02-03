ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $2.78. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 29,986 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.